In a gesture of kindness and reconciliation, Nagarjuna has withdrawn his defamation case against Telangana minister Surekha Konda, just hours after firmly declaring that there would be no compromise when it came to slurs against his family.

Nagarjuna withdraws case against Telangana Minister Surekha Konda’s after public apology

Konda issued a public apology on Twitter, stating, “I had no intention of hurting or defaming Akkineni Nagarjuna Garu or his family members. I regret any unintended impression created by my statements in relation to them and withdraw the same.”

Explaining his decision to withdraw the case, Nagarjuna said, “I know I said when it comes to family, there is no compromise. If the attack was on me alone, I would probably be more forgiving. But mudslinging on my family—that is not negotiable. And yes, I said I will fight till my last breath. However, the lady admitted she made a genuine mistake. I was advised not to let the matter drag on, probably for years. But public figures should be careful with their words.”

