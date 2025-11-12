After days of health concerns and social media rumours, the veteran actor has been discharged and will now recuperate at home under medical supervision.

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra has been discharged from the famous Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai, where he was admitted on October 31 following age-related health complications. The 88-year-old actor, known for his iconic roles in films like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, and Phool Aur Patthar, will now continue his recovery at home.

Dharmendra discharged from hospital; family requests for privacy

Confirming the update, Dr. Prof. Pratit Samdani, who treated Dharmendra, told the media, "Dharmendraji has been discharged from the hospital around 7.30 am. He will be treated at home as the family has decided to give him home treatment."

Following his discharge, the family also issued an official statement urging everyone to respect the actor’s privacy. The statement read: “Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family's privacy during this time. We appreciate everyone's love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you."

Dharmendra’s hospitalization had sparked widespread concern among fans and within the film industry. Soon after news of his admission surfaced, multiple unverified reports and death hoaxes began circulating online, prompting his family members to step in and clear the air.

His son, actor Sunny Deol, and daughter Esha Deol had earlier shared updates assuring that Dharmendra was recovering well and urged fans not to believe any false news. Actress Hema Malini, Dharmendra’s wife, also addressed the fake reports, condemning the spread of misinformation and urging the media to act responsibly during such sensitive times.

It is being said that Dharmendra will now be under round-the-clock medical supervision at home. The actor is also said to be responding well to treatment and showing steady signs of improvement.

Known as one of Hindi cinema’s most beloved stars, Dharmendra continues to receive an outpouring of love and prayers from fans and industry colleagues alike. With his condition now stable, the family remains hopeful for his smooth recovery in the comfort of his home.

As the actor rests and recuperates, his fans across generations continue to send messages of support — a true testament to Dharmendra’s enduring place in the hearts of millions.

