2025 has been an eventful year for Jacqueliene Fernandez. The year started with Fateh, where she played the female lead. And just recently, she was seen in the multi-starrer comedy Housefull 5, which has turned out to be successful. Now, adding yet another feather to her cap, Jacqueliene is all set to be honored at the Italian Global Series Festival with the prestigious Italian Audiovisual Industry Ambassador Excellence Award.

EXCLUSIVE: Jacqueliene Fernandez to be honored at Italian Global Series Festival with Italian Audiovisual Industry Ambassador Excellence Award

The festival, which will take place from June 23 to 28, 2025, across the scenic Italian cities of Rimini and Riccione, is a grand celebration of television storytelling, writing, acting, and global creativity. It marks the much-anticipated revival of the iconic RomaFictionFest, which ran from 2007 to 2016 in Rome. Now reimagined and reintroduced in Romagna, the festival brings together the best of global television talent and vision.

A source close to the development shared, “Jacqueliene Fernandez will be honored with the Italian Audiovisual Industry Ambassador Excellence Award at the upcoming Italian Global Series Festival, taking place between Rimini and Riccione from June 23 to 28. The festival, seen as a revival of the iconic RomaFictionFest, celebrates global excellence in acting, creativity, and storytelling — and Jacqueliene’s recognition is a testament to her growing influence on the international stage.”

With this milestone, Jacqueliene continues to represent India on major global platforms — basking in international glory while staying rooted in her cinematic journey. Her presence at the Italian Global Series Festival promises to be a moment of pride not just for her fans, but for the entire Indian entertainment industry.

Also Read: Inside Jacqueline Fernandez’s retreat to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s ashram

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.