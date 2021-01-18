The highly-awaited action film starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday finally gets a title. According to an announcement made on January 17, the title and the first look reveal was to happen on January 18 at 10: 08 am. “Bringing together cinema beyond languages to entertain all! #StayTuned, something BIG dropping tomorrow @ 10.08 am," the announcement read.

Here it is! The film is titled Liger. On Monday morning, the first look of Vijay Deverakonda was unveiled. "Humbly announcing our arrival Pan India! Nation wide madness Guaranteed," captioned Vijay.

The most-awaited film has cinematography handled by Vishnu Sarma. Kecha, who impressed with his work in several films including Puri’s Iddarammayilatho, is the stunt master for the film.

Actors Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Aali, Makarand Desh Pandey, and Getup Srinu are the prominent cast of the film presented by Dharma Productions. In association with Puri Jagannadh's Touring Talkies and Puri Connects, the film billed to an actioner is being produced jointly by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta.

