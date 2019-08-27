One of the few directors who understand the pulse of the audience very well is Farah Khan. Her films work pan India and audiences, whether classy or massy, go out in hordes to watch her films. No wonder that even her underperforming film Tees Maar Khan managed to earn Rs. 60 crore way back in 2010 despite not so great word of mouth. Her other three films – Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year – have been Super Hits and no wonder that her next flick is awaited with bated breath. The experience increased once it was announced that Rohit Shetty would be producing the film. He is also known for his massy films and hence the Farah Khan-Rohit Shetty partnership was nothing short of a professional match made in heaven.

Since a few months, there have been speculations that Farah’s next film is a remake of 1982 entertainer Satte Pe Satta. The names of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma have been tossed around as the leading cast. Shakti Kapoor, who featured in the original, even stated that he’ll like his son Siddhanth to step into his shoes in the remake.

At the 4th Big Cine Expo held in Mumbai today, Farah was the guest of honour and she was felicitated for her contribution to box office. Expectedly the question in the minds of many media persons here was whether Satte Pe Satta remake is in the offing. The choreographer turned filmmaker refused to accept or deny the reports as to whether her next directorial is the remake of the Amitabh Bachchan–Hema Malini starrer. But in an exclusive interview to Bollywood Hungama, Farah said, “Right now I am prepping. So I am very happy as I am busy with music sittings and casting. The press is obviously on a rampage with speculative stories. But I am glad to know that they are so excited to know about my movie. I take it as a big compliment but we’ll announce it (the star cast, title etc.) properly and officially.” When asked when that would happen, she answered, “We’ll do it within a month since Rohit Shetty is in Bulgaria (shooting for ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi’. See you have to understand that we are TV stars (laughs)! Hamari date ke liye bhi rukna padta hai.”

Upon asking about the release plans, she said “The film will be out at the end of next year.”