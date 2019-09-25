There are stories of how Bollywood’s handsomest couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt won’t be doing any more films together apart from Brahmastra which is turning out to be the longest-shooting and most expensive film Karan Johar has ever produced. Stories whisper about a possible rift between Ranbir and Alia dissuading them from working together in any other project.

But the truth about the couple shying away from extensive on-screen collaboration is far less grim and far more practical. With the couple committed to jointly shoot for Brahmastra for a good 150 days it makes no sense for them to be doing more films together at this point of time. Says a source close to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, “Of course they get offers to work together all the time. But they don’t want to become like Dharmendra-Hema Malini, Bipasha Basu – John Abraham or Saif Ali Khan – Kareena Kapoor Khan. These couples were so visible to the public in real life the audience rejected their efforts to be seen together on screen.”

Alia Bhatt explains how clear the couple is on this issue. “Work is work, and our personal life won’t be carried on the sets. While shooting for Brahmastra we discuss only the shots and scenes. We don’t need to sign films together to spend time together.”