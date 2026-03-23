A legal tussle surrounding the Hera Pheri franchise has come into focus, with Vijay Kumar asserting complete ownership over the intellectual property, as his dispute with producer Firoz Nadiadwala continues in court.

Hera Pheri 3 Row: Vijay Kumar claims ‘100 percent’ IP ownership amid legal battle with Firoz Nadiadwala

In a candid interaction with Pinkvilla, Vijay Kumar laid out his stance on the matter, claiming that the rights to the franchise have always remained with his side. Addressing the ongoing case, he confirmed, “We have the total rights for Hera Pheri franchise clean and clear, everything. And guess what? This man did the second instalment without permission.”

According to Vijay, the issue dates back to the sequel itself. While a one-time remake right for the Hindi version was granted, he alleges that subsequent developments took place without consent. “We had only given a one-time remake right for the Hindi version. He made that, but then proceeded with a second film without our consent or knowledge,” he stated, adding that the matter was not pursued legally at the time.

The dispute intensified when plans for Hera Pheri 3 surfaced. Vijay revealed that repeated attempts to resolve the issue amicably did not yield results, prompting legal action. “When he attempted a third film, we issued a notice stating clearly that he has no rights, and even the second film was a violation,” he said. He further alleged that Nadiadwala attempted to transfer or sell the project, which led to the filing of an intellectual property rights case.

Providing an update on the legal proceedings, Vijay claimed that the court has already indicated its stance. “The court has made it very clear that the rights are with us, and we are confident of getting that order as well,” he said, while also accusing the opposing side of delaying the process through repeated adjournments and non-appearance.

Despite the ongoing dispute, Vijay acknowledged the commercial value of the franchise and did not rule out future collaborations once the matter is resolved. “Selling can only be considered after we sort things out with Nadiadwala. Once that is resolved, all options are open… because it is a prime brand,” he explained.

On the creative front, he emphasised that the original trio of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty remains integral to the franchise’s identity, noting that retaining them “makes the most business sense in every way.”

For now, the fate of Hera Pheri 3 remains uncertain, hinging largely on the outcome of the legal proceedings, which Vijay believes will eventually conclude in his favour, even as delays continue to stall a final resolution.

Also Read: Paresh Rawal Addresses Hera Pheri 3 Delay, Clarifies It’s Due to Technical Issues

More Pages: Hera Pheri 3 Box Office Collection

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