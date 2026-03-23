Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has partnered with Bengaluru-based real estate developer Mana Projects as its brand ambassador, marking a significant crossover between entertainment and the evolving urban housing space. The collaboration coincides with the company unveiling a refreshed brand identity, aimed at redefining modern community living.

Ranbir Kapoor turns brand ambassador for Mana Projects

Known for being selective with endorsements, Ranbir’s association signals a strategic move by the developer to connect with a younger, aspirational audience. The actor will be the face of a large-scale campaign spanning digital, outdoor, and experiential platforms, positioning the brand at the intersection of design, sustainability, and contemporary lifestyles.

Speaking about the association, Ranbir Kapoor highlighted the emotional value attached to homes, stating, “A home is one of the most meaningful investments people make in their lives, and it should reflect comfort, warmth and a sense of belonging. What impressed me about Mana Projects is the brilliance of their thought, the way design, nature and functionality come together to enhance everyday living. I'm delighted to be associated with Mana Projects as they continue to create homes that inspire modern urban families to truly live brilliantly.”

For Mana Projects, the move represents more than just a celebrity endorsement. Chairman and Managing Director D. Kishore Reddy described it as a reflection of the company’s evolving identity and future vision. “This rebranding represents the natural evolution of Mana Projects as we align ourselves with the aspirations of a new generation of homeowners, particularly millennials who form the backbone of Bengaluru's dynamic homebuyer community. Today's homebuyers seek more than just an apartment; they look for thoughtfully designed spaces, meaningful community living and a deeper connection with nature. At Mana, our philosophy centres on creating homes where space is purposeful, design is intelligent, nature is respected, and engineering ensures long-term sustainability. Our association with Ranbir Kapoor reflects this new chapter as we continue to build communities that enable people to truly Live Brilliantly.”

The refreshed brand philosophy places emphasis on creating living spaces that blend architecture with nature, focusing on sustainability, intelligent design, and community-driven environments. With Ranbir Kapoor now fronting its vision, the brand is set to amplify its reach, leveraging the actor’s wide appeal to resonate with modern homebuyers looking for more than just a place to live.

Also Read: Mohit Suri clarifies he is not working with Ranbir Kapoor yet: “I wish there was”

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