Recently, during his appearance on the Gujarati comedy YouTube series The Lavari Show, veteran actor Paresh Rawal spoke at length about the ongoing speculation surrounding Hera Pheri 3. The actor confirmed that the much-awaited third installment is definitely happening, but clarified that certain issues have temporarily stalled the film’s progress.

Paresh Rawal Addresses Hera Pheri 3 Delay, Clarifies It’s Due to Technical Issues

Hera Pheri remains one of the most iconic comedy franchises in Indian cinema, with Rawal’s Baburao Ganpatrao Apte continuing to enjoy cult status among fans. When asked about the status of the film, Rawal firmly stated, “Hera Pheri will hundred percent be made.” However, he added that the delay has been caused by technical complications rather than creative disagreements.

Addressing reports of legal trouble and rumours suggesting that Akshay Kumar had sued him for Rs 25 crores, Rawal brushed aside the controversy in his trademark candid style. He said, “All this that had blown up in between that Akshay Kumar has sued me for Rs 25 crores, that is all okay yaa, it’s like kachva chaap agarbatti.” Through the remark, Rawal indicated that the issue has been exaggerated and is being misunderstood by the public. Explaining the reason behind the delay, the actor clarified that the matter lies between the producer and Akshay Kumar. He stressed that the issue has nothing to do with him personally and that he remains committed to the project. Rawal added that once the technical issue is resolved, the film will be signed and will move forward without further obstacles.

Paresh Rawal also made it clear that Baburao is central to the identity of the franchise. Emphasising his point, he said, “If they are going ahead with the idea of doing Hera Pheri without Baburao, then it will be a disaster.” His statement underlined the importance of the character and its deep connection with audiences.

