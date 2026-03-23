Salman Khan breathed a sigh of relief when his father, Salim Khan, returned home from the hospital. However, the worst may not be over yet, as the Khan patriarch is still a long way from recovery.

Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan’s health takes a toll on his forthcoming project

A source very close to the family reveals, “In fact, Salim Saab is very, very unwell. At 92, full recovery from his neurological condition is unlikely. We can only hope for the best. The family is taking him home so he can be comfortable with his loved ones. Otherwise, it is pretty much a replay of what happened with Dharmendra some months ago. We are all praying and hoping for the best.”

A close friend of Salman Khan adds that the actor has taken his father’s health decline “very badly.”

“Salman is extremely upset. His equation with his father is well known to those close to the family. He is unable to focus on anything but his father’s health. And yet, he continues to work on Maatrabhumi, navigating post-production while visibly distressed—snapping, sulking, and struggling to stay composed.”

Also Read: SCOOP: Salman Khan aims to return to Eid with Dil Raju and Vamshi’s action entertainer in 2027

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