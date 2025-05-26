Rawal's team claimed that the actor signed the term sheet in good faith and later returned the money with interest after receiving no official details.

The ongoing controversy surrounding Hera Pheri 3 has taken a fresh turn with veteran actor Paresh Rawal's legal team addressing claims against him. In a conversation with Times of India, Rawal’s lawyer clarified that the actor was never presented with a script or any substantial content from the team working under Akshay Kumar’s production banner.

Hera Pheri 3 Row: "Paresh Rawal was never given script", reveals his legal team

Rawal’s legal team has also questioned the grounds on which the production house is claiming losses when, according to them, no material—script or agreement—was in place in the first place. According to recent reports, a legal notice has been sent to Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal by none other than the original producer – Firoz Nadiadwala. The notice reportedly prohibits all four from participating in any promos, endorsements, or activities related to the Hera Pheri franchise. It further claimed that proceeding with such activities will be considered a wilful breach, asserting that the intellectual property (IP) rights to all characters, including Babu Bhaiya, lie with Nadiadwala.

Sources close to the actor also revealed that Akshay Kumar had assured Rawal, saying, “Don’t worry, trust me. You’ll see it later in the longform agreement.” Based on this assurance and his longstanding rapport with Kumar, Paresh Rawal is expected to have signed the term sheet in good faith. The promo for Hera Pheri 3 was eventually shot on a modified version of the Bhooth Bangla set. However, it was initially intended for a 2026 start, and Rawal had suggested postponing the promo shoot to the following year. As of now, the actor has not received any long-term agreement, script, or formal production information, sources added.

Reports also suggested that the actor has a deep-rooted connection with the beloved character of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, popularly known as Babu Bhaiya, and hence, sought clarity before proceeding further with the project.

The actor’s legal team told Times of India, “Admittedly, they did not deliver the story, screenplay and also a draft of a long form agreement which was fundamental to the engagement of our client. In the absence of these and also since Mr. Nadiadwala, the producer of the original films, issued notice to our client and raised issues on the making of the film, our client chose to exit and returned the money with interest by terminating the Term sheet.”

With mounting legal tensions and blame games, the fate of Hera Pheri 3 remains uncertain.

