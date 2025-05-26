Shashank Khaitan, who is currently busy wrapping up the shoot of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, is also set to soon make his OTT debut with Single Papa. The show was in the news earlier this year with Kunal Khemu being roped in. Following the news of Kunal being part of the series, now, as per sources, Neha Dhupia has been roped in for the series to play a pivotal role.

The shoot of the series is currently underway. A source close to the production revealed, "Neha Dhupia has joined to play one of the key leading parts in the show. The show is titled Single Papa, the shoot is currently in its final phase. This is Shashank’s first ever OTT project and is said to be slice of life family entertainer." The slice-of-life family entertainer is expected to arrive on Netflix.

Earlier this year, Pinkvilla reported that Shashank Khaitan and Kunal Kemmu are collaborating on a Netflix show. The report quoted a source saying, "It’s a subject on the lines of Pyaar Ka Punchnama, and Shashank is passionately developing it for the cinematic medium. It will be a home production for the filmmaker." Having said that, it is worth mentioning that the makers and the director are yet to make an official announcement of the same.

Speaking of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, produced by Dharma Productions, is now set to hit theaters on September 12, 2025produced by Dharma Productions, is set to hit theaters on September 12, 2025. It was originally scheduled to hit theaters on April 18, 2025.

