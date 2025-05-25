The veteran actor responded to Cape of Good Films with a legal rebuttal as financial and contractual details emerge.

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has opened up about the ongoing legal tussle with Cape of Good Films following his sudden exit from Hera Pheri 3 on social media. The response comes in the wake of escalating legal tensions between Rawal and the production team, which includes actor-producer Akshay Kumar. The fallout has caused significant buzz, especially considering Rawal's iconic role as Babu Bhaiya in the much-loved Hera Pheri franchise.

Paresh Rawal reacts to legal row over Hera Pheri 3 exit: “My lawyer has sent an appropriate response”

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, the actor wrote, “My lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent an appropriate response regarding my rightful termination and exit. Once they read my response all issues will be laid to rest.”

My lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent an appropriate response regarding my rightful termination and exit. Once they read my response all issues will be laid to rest. — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 25, 2025



Earlier, addressing the ongoing controversy, a source informed Bollywood Hungama that Rawal has not only exited the project but also returned the signing amount with additional interest. “Paresh Rawal has returned the signing amount of Rs 11 lakhs with 15% p.a. interest and also a little more money for stepping away from the series,” the source revealed. “Paresh Rawal was paid Rs. 11 lakhs as a signing amount as per the term sheet. His total fees were locked at Rs. 15 crores. The term sheet mentioned that Paresh Rawal would receive the balance amount – Rs. 14.89 crores – only one month after the release of the film."

The source further added that the senior actor had concerns about this clause. “The film’s principal shoot was to commence sometime next year. This means that Hera Pheri 3 was unlikely to be released before late 2026 or in the year 2027. In short, Paresh would have had to wait for nearly two years to get the rest of his acting fees.”

The controversy erupted after the initial process for the film were reportedly completed with Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty. Rawal’s abrupt departure shocked fans and left the production in limbo. Filmmaker Priyadarshan and co-star Suniel Shetty publicly expressed their disappointment over the exit.

As legal documents are exchanged and public statements continue to emerge, Paresh Rawal’s recent tweet suggests that he is standing firm on his decision and believes the matter will soon be resolved with clarity. While reports suggest that the team behind Hera Pheri 3 has been deciding to recast Pankaj Tripathi, some fans are hoping that they would find a resolution with Rawal and retain him.

