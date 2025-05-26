Actor and IPL franchise co-owner Preity Zinta has contributed Rs 1.10 crore to the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) of the Indian Army’s South Western Command. Her heartfelt gesture comes in the wake of Operation Sindoor, launched by India following the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

Preity Zinta donates Rs 1.10 crore to AWWA to support Veer Naris and their children

Zinta confirmed her association with the South Western Command as she attended an event organized by them, where she also addressed the families of Indian Army personnel. Sharing her emotional experience on Instagram, she wrote, “As I drove towards the auditorium in the South Western Command of the Indian Army, I saw posters of army officers and jawans at regular intervals, that won various bravery awards. Some laid down their lives for our country while others came back with scars from the battlefield. These men were husbands, sons, brothers & fathers. They are part of our armed forces and they gave up their today for our tomorrow!”

“We will never know them. Most of us will never hear of them, think of them or miss them. We might mention their sacrifice in a conversation & admire their bravery for a moment before we get on with our lives. This sad reality hit hard as I struggled to bring a smile on my face when I reached the event for Army Women’s Welfare Association (AWWA),” she added.

Zinta went on to describe her experience meeting the families of martyrs and shared, “At the event I met the women that would miss these men everyday & every moment of their lives. I met their kids and I saw their smiles. There were no complaints & no tears! Just pride, strength & sacrifice. There was so much bravery in that auditorium it humbled me beyond words. It was truly my honour to share the stage with these Veer Naris & their families????”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)



Explaining the intent behind her contribution, she stated, “I went with a small contribution to say thank you for your service & for your sacrifice. I wanted them to know they are not forgotten & we are indebted to them forever. After the event I left with a smile on my face & with so much gratitude in my heart. I know our country is in safe hands as long as Hero’s like these guard our borders. I did my part & I sincerely hope each one of you can do yours by finding a way to say thank you to the families of our defence forces... Jai Hind ????????”. She also posted a video from the event where she is seen addressing the audience and interacting with members of the Indian Army and their families.

According to reports, the funds have been donated from Zinta’s share of Punjab Kings' Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund and will be directed toward empowering Veer Naris (war widows) and supporting the education of their children.

Preity Zinta has received widespread appreciation online for his gesture with many lauding her for using her platform and resources to support the families of India’s armed forces.

