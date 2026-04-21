Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and producer Anand Pandit are joining forces once again for their upcoming horror venture Haunted 3D. The makers have now heightened anticipation by unveiling the film’s motion poster and officially announcing its theatrical release date as June 12, 2026.

Haunted 3D motion poster unveiled: Vikram Bhatt and Anand Pandit confirm release date of Mimoh Chakraborty starrer as June 12, 2026

The announcement was made by Anand Pandit on social media, where he shared the eerie motion poster along with the caption, “Fear you will never be ready for! Fear has a new date Friday, the 12th June 2026.” The update has already sparked curiosity among horror fans eager to see what the team has in store.

The newly released motion poster offers a glimpse into the spooky world of the film without revealing much about the storyline. It begins with a crystal ball visual that transitions into a series of haunting backdrops, including grand mansions and ghostly figures lurking in the shadows. The teaser aims to build suspense while maintaining the mystery around the plot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anand Pandit (@anandpandit)



Speaking about the film, Pandit went on to share, “Our association with Vikram Bhatt goes back to 1920, and our relationship with him is beyond just work. Haunted has turned out really well, and I was sure that we would release the film only after Vikram was free from custody. Irrespective of how long it takes. Now that he is here, giving the final touches to the film, we are ready to release the film on June 12 this year."

Meanwhile, filmmaker Vikram Bhatt also added, "Both Haunted 3D and I have had a bumpy ride till now. Through the tough days of losing my mother and being incarcerated on a whim, Anand Pandit, the producer and a dear friend, stood by me. There was a time when I even asked him to release the film without me, but he refused. I want to thank Anandji for being all heart in an industry where people often desert you in difficult times. Thanks to his brave, courageous, and commendable stance, we are now set to release Haunted 3D on June 12. Get ready to be scared!"

The film features an ensemble cast including Mimoh Chakraborty, Chetna Pande, Shruti Prakash, Gaurav Bajpai, Praneet Bhatt, and Hemant Pandey. With a mix of familiar faces and fresh screen pairings, the cast is expected to bring the supernatural drama to life.

Presented by Anand Pandit, in association with Promoedge Media Pvt Ltd, the film is directed by Vikram Bhatt and produced by Anand Pandit and Rakesh Juneja. The project is co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Dilip Jaiswal, Rahul V Dubey, Manish Bhushan Mishra, and Sanjay Singh. Worldwide distribution will be handled by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Vikram Bhatt’s upcoming 3D horror film to release in June

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