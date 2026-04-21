Lux Industries Limited has announced Hrithik Roshan as the new brand ambassador for its premium innerwear and thermal wear label ONN, as the company sharpens its focus on expanding its presence in India’s growing premium apparel segment.

Hrithik Roshan joins Lux Industries Limited as brand ambassador for ONN premium innerwear range

The association is part of the company’s wider effort to strengthen ONN’s identity as a contemporary lifestyle-focused brand and deepen its connection with younger consumers across urban centres as well as emerging markets. Positioned around comfort, performance, and style, the label is being actively scaled as part of Lux Industries’ premium category strategy.

Announcing the collaboration, Chairman Ashok Todi said the partnership reflects the company’s long-term intent to build aspirational value around the brand. “ONN represents our vision of delivering modern design, superior comfort and aspirational style to the new generation of consumers. Hrithik Roshan’s dynamic personality, discipline and enduring appeal perfectly align with the values of the brand. We believe this association will further strengthen ONN’s positioning in the premium wear segment.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ONN (@onn_premiumwear)

Executive Director Saket Todi added that the collaboration is expected to help the brand expand its reach among consumers looking for performance-oriented innerwear that aligns with evolving lifestyle expectations. “ONN has consistently evolved to reflect changing consumer preferences in comfort, design and lifestyle. Hrithik Roshan’s strong connect with India’s youth and his image of fitness and style make him an ideal partner as we scale the brand’s presence across markets,” he said.

Sharing his thoughts on the partnership, Hrithik Roshan said he connected with the brand’s approach to comfort and contemporary design. “Comfort and confidence are the foundation of personal style. ONN’s focus on quality, innovation, and contemporary design resonates with my own lifestyle philosophy. I’m delighted to partner with a brand that understands the needs of today’s consumers.”

As part of the collaboration, the actor will appear in a multi-platform campaign rollout spanning television, digital media, retail spaces, and outdoor promotions. The campaign strategy and creative communication have been developed by Rediffusion Brand Solutions Pvt. Ltd. in partnership with Lux Industries to strengthen ONN’s visibility in the premium category.

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