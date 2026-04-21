David Dhawan has hinted that his upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai could mark the end of his directing career. The veteran filmmaker, known for his long run of commercial entertainers, opened up about stepping back while speaking about the film, which stars Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur.

David Dhawan hints at retirement, says ‘This might be my last film’

Reflecting on his journey and current phase in an interview with ANI, Dhawan said, “I don't think I should do more. This might be my last film. After this, I'll just be Varun's father,” indicating that he may be ready to retire from filmmaking. He also pointed to health concerns during the shoot, recalling, “I was very unwell during the shooting of this film. Varun took great care of me, he had all doctors' numbers, stayed in touch with them, and was always there. He's a complete family man.”

The filmmaker also spoke about working with his son, emphasising that their personal bond does not interfere with their professional dynamic. “When I'm behind the camera, he's not my son, he is an actor. I just need the result,” he said, underlining his approach on set. Addressing how filmmaking processes have evolved, Dhawan added, “In our time, films were made on trust. Even actors like Salman Khan or Govinda or Sanjay Dutt didn't always hear full scripts. We narrated scenes, and that's how films were made.”

He also praised Varun’s growth as an actor, particularly noting his emotional depth and calling his performance in Border 2 “brilliant.” While there is no official confirmation on his retirement, Dhawan’s remarks have sparked conversation about whether Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai could be his final film as a director.

Also Read: SCOOP: PVRInox and Cinepolis partner with TIPS to distribute Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

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