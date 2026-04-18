Vikram Bhatt is known as the master of horror films and hence his upcoming horror film is keenly awaited. It was all set to release on November 21, 2025. It was then pushed to January 30 followed by February 6. Finally, the film is up for release within the next two months, Bollywood Hungama has learned.

EXCLUSIVE: Vikram Bhatt’s upcoming 3D horror film to release on June 12; to clash with Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga

A source told us, "Vikram Bhatt's next horror film will release on June 12. The makers realized that it's an appropriate date considering the release period and are confident that it would prove help them amass a huge audience."

The horror film will now clash with Main Vaapas Aaunga, directed by Imtiaz Ali. It stars Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, Vedang Raina and Naseeruddin Shah. Earlier, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was to clash with Main Vaapas Aaunga. But more than a week ago, the Varun Dhawan-Mrunal Thakur-Pooja Hegde starrer was preponed to May 22.

This horror film of Vikram Bhatt reunites the filmmaker and actor Mimoh Chakraborty after Haunted 3D (2011), and this time, he's joined by Chetna Pande and others. Also, like Haunted, their upcoming collaboration will also be released in the 3D version.

The teaser of the film was released in September and due to audience feedback, Vikram Bhatt decided to reshoot certain parts of the film. Accordingly, 12 days of shoot took place.

In November 2025, Vikram Bhatt exclusively told Bollywood Hungama, "When we released the teaser, (a section of the audience was) not happy. They wanted more real locations. We have always been in the habit of listening to good advice. Hence, we have adhered to it and shot in actual locations. We have incorporated those shots into the film."

Vikram Bhatt's upcoming 3D horror film is produced by Anand Pandit, Rakesh Juneja and Shwetambari Bhatt.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Tia Bajpai BREAKS silence on not being cast in Haunted sequel; backs Vikram Bhatt amid controversy: “He’s a thorough professional…you cannot put someone behind bars because the film didn’t work”

More Pages: Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.