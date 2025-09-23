The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has dismissed an appeal challenging the renovation work at superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic sea-facing residence, Mannat, in Bandra. The petition, filed by activist Santosh Daundkar, alleged that the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) had wrongly granted Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance for the renovation earlier this year. The MCZMA had approved the project on January 3.

NGT dismisses plea against renovation of Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat, says CRZ clearance valid

The NGT bench, comprising Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh and Dr Vijay Kulkarni, rejected the plea at the admission stage itself, stating that the appeal had “no force.” The tribunal noted that the proposed construction fell under a CRZ-II area, situated on the landward side of an existing road and fixed structures, making the work permissible under the Coastal Regulation Zone Notification, 2019.

The bench also observed that Mannat already existed prior to the grant of CRZ permission, and the renovation plans only involved adding two upper floors – the 7th and 8th – to create a duplex flat with an internal staircase above the existing 6th floor. Once completed, the building will include two basement levels, a ground floor, and eight upper residential floors, with a total height of 37.54 metres.

According to the clearance, the plot housing Mannat (CTS 859, 860, 861, and 862 of Bandra H-West ward) falls in a residential zone as per the Development Plan (DP 2034) and is not reserved for public use. The project proponent has also secured plan approval from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on November 7, 2024.

During the proceedings, the tribunal asked Daundkar’s counsel to point out procedural errors in the clearance process. However, the bench noted that the counsel merely reiterated earlier arguments without offering substantive responses or producing key documents, such as the CRZ NOC dated June 23, 2008. The tribunal further questioned why this 2008 NOC had not been challenged at the appropriate time.

With the NGT dismissing the appeal, Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat renovation project — which involves vertical expansion within existing regulatory limits — has been cleared to proceed under the conditions outlined in the MCZMA order.

