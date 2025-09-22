After remaking Marathi, Gujarati and films of Southern industries, Bollywood has now set its eyes on the rising Odia industry. It has come to light that the sale of remake rights of the Odia film Bou Buttu Bhuta is in process. Further, the rights are being acquired by none other than Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

BREAKING: Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions in process of acquiring remake rights of Odia industry’s HIGHEST grosser Bou Bhuttu Bhuta

As per a notice published in Komal Nahta’s Film Information magazine by Rakhee Bajpai Tiwari, Chief Legal Officer, Dharma Productions Private Limited, the company has officially announced that it is in the process of acquiring the remake rights of the popular Odia film Bou Buttu Bhuta (2025), starring Babushaan Mohanty, Archita Sahu, and Aparajita Mohanty. According to the public notice, the acquisition covers remake rights in all Indian languages and world languages, along with derivative rights. This includes the ability to develop, produce, distribute, and exploit remakes across all mediums and platforms. The rights also extend to dubbing and subtitling the film in all languages globally, in perpetuity.

The notice further states that Babushaan Films Private Limited, which holds the rights to the original film, is the sole and lawful owner of all intellectual property related to the movie and that the rights are free from any encumbrances or third-party claims. Interested parties, if any, have been asked to make their claims within 15 days of the notice to avoid waiving any rights.

Bou Buttu Bhuta released earlier this year, on June 12, and has emerged as the highest Odia grosser of all time despite competition from films like Housefull 5 and Sitaare Zameen Par. It opened with an opening of just Rs. 40 lakhs approx. and then went on to earn Rs. 1.25 crores on its fourth day, that is, Sunday. On the fifth day, it collected a huge Rs. 1.05 crores despite it being a working Monday. The lifetime earnings are said to be around Rs. 14-15 crores, which is double the total collections of the second-highest Odia grosser, Daman (2022); it collected around Rs. 7.50 crores in its lifetime.

Bou Buttu Bhuta is a horror-thriller-comedy and tells the story of a fish-farmer who goes out of the village for work. While returning home, he gets possessed by a ghost, which results in madness in the village, particularly for his sorceress mother and his love interest.

The decision to acquire Bou Bhuttu Bhuta aligns with Karan Johar-led Dharma Productions’ strategy of diversifying its portfolio beyond Hindi-language originals and tapping into narratives that can be reimagined for a larger market. The remake could potentially feature a leading Bollywood cast and a fresh directorial vision, giving the Odia hit a national spotlight.

