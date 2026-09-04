Hanuman Ansh director Vishal Chaturvedi reveals an OTT platform rejected his story and explains why the experience strengthened his resolve to make the film.

Director Vishal Chaturvedi has revealed that his film Hanuman Ansh was rejected by an OTT platform before he eventually made the project. In a recent interview with India TV, the filmmaker opened up about pitching the story and how the rejection strengthened his belief that the story of Baba Neem Karoli, whom he refers to as Maharaj Ji, needed to be told.

Hanuman Ansh director Vishal Chaturvedi reveals film was rejected by major OTT platform: “I found it a little derogatory”

According to Chaturvedi, the platform acknowledged that the story was Indian but had international relevance. He said, “I had gone to pitch my story on an OTT platform, and there they told me that I have an Indian story with international relevance. I narrated Maharaj Ji's story in such a way that I literally broke down.”

Chaturvedi said he questioned why a story about a spiritual figure who had influenced people globally had not been explored earlier by Indian filmmakers. He also recalled feeling uncomfortable with the way the platform communicated its rejection. “The way they said it, I felt that the narrative in their mind, the way they rejected it, there is a hole in their mind through the narrative. Now it is necessary to bust that narrative,” he said.

The filmmaker added that rejection is part of the profession, but felt that the response to this particular story highlighted a larger issue about how Indian stories are viewed. “We are filmmakers, we have been rejected a thousand times,” Chaturvedi said. “You narrate a story and if you don't understand it, you say that it is good, but we will do it later.”

Hanuman Ansh's journey

Written and directed by Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is inspired by the life and teachings of Baba Neem Karoli. The film opened to around Rs 10 lakh but gained momentum through word-of-mouth and has continued its theatrical run into its fourth week.

As of Day 27, the film has reportedly collected approximately Rs 61.88 crore net in India, while its India gross collection stands at around Rs 72.97 crore. It added approximately Rs 7.75 crore net on Day 27 alone.

Chaturvedi said the experience of pitching the story also reinforced his reason for making the film. “It is very important for us to say this story,” he concluded.

Also Read: Hanuman Ansh team holds special screening for inmates at Agra district jail as film surges at box office

More Pages: Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection

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