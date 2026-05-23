Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur, David Dhawan, Ramesh Taurani, Anu Malik, Sameer, Maniesh Paul, Chunky Panday, Rajesh Kumar, Jimmy Sheirgill, Rajat Rawail, Ali Asgar, Girish Kumar, Kumar Taurani, writer Rumy Jafry and cinematographer Ayananka Bose attended the trailer launch of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai in Mumbai on May 23. David Dhawan was celebrated and every member of the cast spoke highly of him. Meanwhile, the most emotional moment of the launch was when David Dhawan got teary-eyed.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai trailer launch’s most EMOTIONAL moment: David Dhawan gets teary-eyed and says, “Everybody should have a son like Varun”

Varun Dhawan said, “It’s amazing that this man (David Dhawan) is making a film at this age. We are living in times when every Friday, we are questioning cinema. We all love cinema, but we do ask, ‘Kya yeh film chalegi’. All I want to say is that this is a David Dhawan film. Yeh film inke conviction pe bani hai. It's an all-out entertainer to make you laugh. If my family has had one motto, it is to make people laugh. Mere father logon ko bas hasana chahte hai.”

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David Dhawan noted, “He (Varun) has been a great son. He has always looked after me and my health. For everything and anything, he’s always there standing by me. Even in the hospital, he used to sleep there with me. What more do you want? As an actor, he’s improving for sure. What you want, he can give you. But, as a father, I feel that everybody should have a son like him.”

As he said this, David got emotional and had tears. Varun tried to make light of the moment and joked, “Like me and Rohit.” It worked as David smiled and said, “Yeah. My other son, too. Both of them.” Varun then gave a peck to David on his cheeks.

At another point, he further praised Varun Dhawan, “He’s improving a lot and it's visible. He’s taking care of me also in this age.” A journalist remarked that David Dhawan should not retire. David didn’t deny the speculations but simply said, “Aap apni health mujhe de do!”

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He also said, “My son is making a film. He’s also working. I am standing behind them. Whenever they need me for any scene, I am there for them always.”

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai releases in cinemas on June 5.

Also Read: “Why drag Salman Khan into Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai dispute? He’s very dildaar. Agar unka seena 48-inch ka hai, toh unka dil 96 ka hai” – Vashu Bhagnani

More Pages: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection

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