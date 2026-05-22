EXCLUSIVE: Vashu Bhagnani vs Tips-Dhawans row gets UGLIER; a source hits back, “Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has NOTHING to do with Biwi No. 1; Dhawans paid Rs. 16 cr. from their own pocket to save Coolie No. 1 vendors from suffering”

Vashu Bhagnani held an explosive press conference on May 22 with select media members, alleging that producer Ramesh Taurani of Tips can’t use the songs from the former’s film, Biwi No 1 (1999). The producer also alleged that the story of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai may be similar to Biwi No. 1. Meanwhile, Bollywood Hungama spoke to a source who provided the other side's version.

EXCLUSIVE: Vashu Bhagnani vs Tips-Dhawans row gets UGLIER; a source hits back, “Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has NOTHING to do with Biwi No. 1; Dhawans paid Rs. 16 cr. from their own pocket to save Coolie No. 1 vendors from suffering”

Bollywood Hungama spoke to a source, who provided the other side’s version. The source said on condition of anonymity, “Vashu Bhagnani has lost the case in the Supreme Court today. That itself explains why the Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai team is confidently going ahead with the trailer launch tomorrow. If there was any merit in his allegations, would the makers have gone ahead in this manner? Mr. Bhagnani said that he planned to make Biwi No 1 Part 2 with David and Varun. However, Varun had never signed any film with Puja Entertainment after Coolie No 1, not even Biwi No 1. So where is the question of Varun being committed to such a film?”

In the press conference, Vashu Bhagnani claimed, “I was just a namesake producer on Coolie No 1 (2020). It was David ji who 100% handled the production and expenses. I paid David ji big money to make that film; almost Rs. 70 crores, which was not even his worth.”

Reacting sharply to this, the source said, “This is laughable. Vendors were not paid for Coolie No 1. It was Mr. Bhagnani who had to pay them. Yet, the Dhawans ended up paying nearly Rs. 16 crores from their own pocket to clear vendor dues because their reputation was being dragged into the mess. They did it so that people who worked on the film were not left helpless. And now, instead of acknowledging that, Mr. Bhagnani is making these claims in public.”

The source further remarked, “Also, David Dhawan was never paid Rs. 70 crores. If that had happened, David Dhawan would have been the highest-paid director in the country at that time. Can Mr. Bhagnani show any document or put any proof in the public domain to back this claim? Let him release the agreement, the payment proof or any paperwork. Till then, this remains nothing but a wild claim.”

The source continued, “He’s saying that the Dhawans did not call him. But did he call them? He also didn’t. Some people were trying to reach out to Mr. Bhagnani, but he didn’t answer their calls. So to now suggest that only one side should have reached out is unfair. Communication is a two-way street. It is also bewildering that it was known months ago that ‘Chunari Chunari’ is a part of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Yet, he decided to file the case just a month before the release. Why wait till the last minute? Why create noise only when the film’s trailer launch and release campaign are about to begin? The timing itself raises questions.”

The source then added, “Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is in no way connected to Biwi No 1. That film was about a married man having an extramarital affair. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is about a double pregnancy. The two stories are poles apart. Just because David Dhawan is directing the film and a popular old song is being used, one cannot randomly claim that it is a remake or spiritual successor of Biwi No 1. Anyway, the trailer will be out tomorrow, after which everyone will know the truth. Once the trailer is out and people see that the film has nothing to do with Biwi No 1, will Mr. Bhagnani and Puja Entertainment apologize?”

The source signed off on a pointed note, saying, “The Dhawans have maintained silence for long, but that should not be mistaken for weakness. They have protected their dignity, paid people from their own pockets when required and moved on. But if false narratives are being created now, then the facts also need to come out.”

Also Read: EXPLOSIVE: Vashu Bhagnani claims, “I suffered Rs. 27 cr loss on Coolie No 1; Varun Dhawan never bothered to ask about it…paid David ji Rs. 70 cr…he was to make Biwi No 1 part 2 with me”

More Pages: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection

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