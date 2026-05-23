Packed with romance, confusion, and family drama, the upcoming entertainer stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde for the first time against the SOTY star.

The makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai have finally unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the film, and it promises a full-fledged Bollywood entertainer loaded with comedy, romance, confusion, music, and nonstop chaos. Bringing back the signature flavour of classic commercial Hindi cinema, the film also marks the fourth collaboration between filmmaker David Dhawan and actor Varun Dhawan.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Trailer: David Dhawan promises to bring back his signature comedy madness with Varun Dhawan starrer

The trailer offers glimpses into a colourful world packed with mistaken identities, comic misunderstandings, quirky family dynamics, larger-than-life situations, and energetic dance numbers — elements that have long defined David Dhawan’s style of filmmaking. Known for directing several iconic comedy entertainers over the years, the filmmaker appears to return to his comfort zone with this family-oriented comedy drama.

Leading the cast alongside Varun are Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, both of whom add glamour and romance to the chaotic narrative teased in the trailer. The film also boasts an ensemble supporting cast featuring Rakesh Bedi, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Rajesh Kumar, and Ali Asgar in pivotal roles.

Speaking about the film, David Dhawan said, “This is my 46th film, and entertaining my audience continues to give me biggest joy. The film has all the ingredients of a classic family entertainer — humour, confusion, music, and heart.”

Apart from the comedy quotient, the film’s music album has already started generating buzz online. Tracks like ‘WOW’ have emerged as energetic dance numbers, while ‘Tera Ho Jaun’ adds a romantic layer to the story. Meanwhile, ‘Vyah Karwado Ji’ is steadily becoming a popular wedding playlist favourite among audiences.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)



Producer Ramesh Taurani also opened up about the vision behind the entertainer. “With Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, we wanted to create a wholesome entertainer filled with laughter, music, romance, and family fun. We’re excited for audiences to experience the film’s energy and madness,” he said.

Directed by David Dhawan, produced by Tips Films, and co-produced by Maximilian Films UK, the film aims to deliver a nostalgic big-screen comedy experience for family audiences. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is slated to release in cinemas on June 5.

Also Read: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai trailer launch’s most EMOTIONAL moment: David Dhawan gets teary-eyed and says, “Everybody should have a son like Varun”

More Pages: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection

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