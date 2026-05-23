There was a time when Ananya Panday was largely associated with glossy, light-hearted Gen-Z roles. But over the last few years, the actress has quietly reshaped her on-screen identity with projects that leaned more into vulnerability and emotional realism. In fact, Ananya has steadily evolved from being seen as Bollywood’s bubbly Gen-Z star to an actress increasingly earning praise for emotionally layered performances. And according to Call Me Bae creator Collin D'Cunha, Chand Mera Dil could mark her biggest leap yet.

EXCLUSIVE: Call Me Bae creator Collin D’Cunha says Chand Mera Dil features Ananya Panday’s “most mature” performance yet, “I couldn’t be prouder”

Speaking exclusively about Ananya’s performance as Chandni in the film, Collin said, “Ananya as Chandni is her most mature, most layered, most nuanced performance yet. She genuinely surprised me with the depth she brought to her character and with her silences and the restraint she showed. I didn’t see that coming and I couldn’t be prouder.”

The statement carries added weight because Collin has already witnessed Ananya’s growth firsthand while working with her on Call Me Bae. While the series highlighted her ease with comedy and pop-culture-driven characters, Chand Mera Dil appears to push her into far more emotionally demanding territory.

Industry conversations around Ananya have also noticeably shifted in recent years. Films like Gehraiyaan and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan allowed audiences to see a more restrained and natural side to her performances, moving away from the image she debuted with in her early career.

That transition seems to continue with Chand Mera Dil, which has been promoted as an intense romantic drama centred on heartbreak, longing and young love. Paired opposite Lakshya, Ananya’s softer screen presence in the film’s promos has already sparked conversation online, with many viewers calling it her most emotionally grounded performance so far.

What stands out most in Collin’s praise is his emphasis on “silences” and “restraint” qualities often associated with actors growing more confident in their craft. Instead of relying on dramatic moments, the performance appears to draw strength from emotional subtlety.

For an actress whose journey has unfolded under constant public scrutiny, Chand Mera Dil could well become the project that marks Ananya Panday’s transition from a young Bollywood celebrity to a performer audiences begin taking far more seriously.

Also Read: Karan Johar praises Faheem Abdullah’s voice for Chand Mera Dil, says it “pierces through your soul”

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