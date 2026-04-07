Singer Kailash Kher has responded to a viral meme based on one of his past interviews, where his remarks and expressions have been widely circulated online. The clip, particularly his use of the phrase “lakeer ka fakeer,” has gained traction across social media, often in a humorous context.

Kailash Kher explains ‘Lakeer Ka Fakeer’ remark amid meme frenzy, says he’s learnt to laugh along

Addressing the chatter, Kher clarified that his comments stem from a deeper cultural perspective. “My point was asking people ‘How are you’ is such a waste of time. Kitna bekar lagta hai. The other person, too, like a parrot, is forced to say ‘I’m fine.’ According to our culture, we greet people, saying pranam or namaskar and end it there. It’s all frivolous conversation and has to be called out,” he said. He further explained that his statements were intended to encourage more mindful and meaningful communication, rather than routine exchanges. The singer suggested that everyday interactions often become mechanical, losing their authenticity over time.

Reacting to the meme culture around the clip, Kher acknowledged that his serious demeanor sometimes makes him an easy target for internet humour. “Being a spiritual person, at times my expressions come across more serious than intended, and memers pick those bits,” he shared, adding that he has learned to take it in stride. Kher also reiterated the thought behind his now-viral phrase. “Half the world has turned into lakeer ka fakeer, leading mundane lives. There are very few who are self-aware. But I’ve learnt to laugh along and enjoy with people on the internet,” he said.

The phrase, commonly used to describe someone who follows set patterns without questioning them, has since become a popular reference point online.

Known for his distinct blend of Sufi and folk music, Kher remains a prominent figure in the industry. His response highlights how public figures today navigate viral trends, where serious reflections can often take on a life of their own in the digital space.

Also Read: Sonu Nigam, Sukhwinder Singh, Kailash Kher and Salim-Sulaiman to perform at Subhash Ghai’s Cadence Music Festival 2026

More Pages: Lakeer Ka Fakeer Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.