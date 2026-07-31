Kartik Aaryan has donated Rs. 1 crore to Assam's Chief Minister's Relief Fund, with CM Himanta Biswa Sarma thanking the actor for his support.

Actor Kartik Aaryan has stepped forward to support those affected by the devastating floods in Assam by donating Rs. 1 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The contribution was confirmed by the official X account of the Assam Chief Minister, which also shared Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's appreciation for the actor's generous gesture.

Kartik Aaryan donates Rs. 1 crore to Assam flood relief fund, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma thanks actor

Kartik joins a growing list of Bollywood celebrities who have extended financial aid and raised awareness to support relief efforts in the flood-hit state.

Assam Chief Minister's Office Acknowledges Kartik Aaryan's Contribution

The official X handle of the Assam Chief Minister announced Kartik Aaryan's donation and thanked the actor for his timely support.

Gratitude to actor @TheAaryanKartik for his generous contribution of ₹1 Crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. HCM Dr. @himantabiswa appreciated his commendable gesture and timely support toward state relief measures. — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) July 30, 2026

The donation is expected to aid ongoing rescue, rehabilitation and relief initiatives for communities affected by the floods.

Ayushmann Khurrana Also Extends Support

Kartik Aaryan is not the only Bollywood actor to contribute to the relief efforts. Earlier, Ayushmann Khurrana donated Rs. 11 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Shri Ayushmann Khurrana has extended his support to Assam's flood relief efforts by contributing ₹11 lakh online to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. HCM Dr. @himantabiswa has expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the generous contribution and his solidarity with the people of… — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) July 30, 2026

Bollywood Rallies Behind Assam Flood Victims

Apart from financial contributions, several members of the film industry have used their platforms to amplify relief efforts.

Bhumi Pednekar was among the first celebrities to draw attention to the Assam floods. At a time when public discourse was focused on student protests, the actor shared a video highlighting the flood situation and urged people to come forward and help those affected.

Alia Bhatt also appealed to her followers through an Instagram Story, encouraging them to support relief efforts for the flood-hit state. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Salman Khan extended assistance to the victims through his charitable organisation, Being Human.

Also Read:Alia Bhatt urges fans to support Assam flood relief; says “It happens every year and it still catches us off guard”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.