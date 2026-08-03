President Arjun Kumar has urged the makers of the film to hold a special screening before release, citing concerns over scenes that could hurt religious sentiments.

Even before its theatrical release, Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited mythological epic Ramayana has found itself at the centre of a fresh controversy. Shri Ramlila Mahasangh President Arjun Kumar has reportedly sought a special preview screening of the film, expressing concerns over its portrayal of the revered Indian epic and urging the makers to ensure that the narrative remains faithful to its source material.

Ramayana faces fresh controversy as Shri Ramlila Mahasangh seeks preview screening, warns of protests over alleged inaccuracies

During a recent press conference, Kumar revealed that he has written a formal letter to the filmmakers requesting an advance screening of Ramayana. According to him, the demand stems from concerns that certain portions of the film could potentially hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus in India and abroad.

Speaking to PTI, Kumar maintained that the Mahasangh supports the release of the film but wants to ensure that it preserves the sanctity of the epic. He said, "We welcome this film and encourage millions of people to watch it. We will even arrange free screenings for members of the Ramleela Committee. However, the trailer caused us some distress as it lacked the appropriate sentiment that should have been present. The costumes appeared rather odd and this prompted us to urge the producers and directors to screen the film for the Ramleela Committee before its release.”

He continued, “If any shortcomings are found, we can offer our input and we would certainly welcome the film. However, if the film is released without such a screening much like 'Adipurush' and ends up hurting religious sentiments, we warn that we will not allow it to run. We have made this declaration in consultation with the Ramleela Mahasangh and Delhi's Ramlila committees that our religious sentiments must not be offended."

Referring to the backlash faced by Adipurush, Kumar said that inaccuracies in the adaptation had led to widespread criticism. One of the major objections raised against the 2023 film was its depiction of Lanka in black instead of the traditionally described golden kingdom, among other creative liberties that many believed deviated from the original epic. Kumar suggested that such deviations contributed to the film's poor reception at the box office.

Apart from concerns arising from the trailer, Kumar also claimed that the organisation had received information suggesting that certain portions of Ramayana could prove objectionable to audiences, although he did not specify the scenes in question. “According to information received by the Mahasangh, Ramayana may also contain certain scenes that could hurt the sentiments of Hindus living in India and abroad. In light of this, the organisation has requested a special preview screening to ensure that any potentially objectionable scenes or dialogues are identified and removed prior to release."

The Shri Ramlila Mahasangh President has also reportedly warned that if the filmmakers do not agree to their request for a preview screening and if the film is found to contain inaccuracies, the organisation will stage protests and demonstrations outside cinema halls across various cities during its release.

Meanwhile, Ramayana remains one of the most anticipated Indian films in recent years. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the epic stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita Maa, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, while producer Yash also essays the role of Ravana.

The ambitious project is slated to release in two parts, with the first instalment expected to arrive in cinemas during Diwali this year, followed by the second part around the same festive period next year. As anticipation continues to build, it remains to be seen whether the makers respond to the Mahasangh's request for a special screening ahead of the film's release.

Also Read: Sandeep Reddy Vanga cheers for Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana; says, “Dharma will always triumph over Adharma’

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