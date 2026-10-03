One of the biggest distribution companies in Indian cinema, Pen Marudhar, is on a roll at present. After securing the rights to Awarapan 2, Pen Marudhar acquired the rights to upcoming biggies like Love & War and King. And now, it has added two more significant films to its kitty – Gunmaaster G9 and the Hindi version of Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2.

SCOOP: Pen Marudhar bags Gunmaaster G9 for Rs. 35 cr+ and Jailer 2 Hindi rights for Rs. 15 cr+

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The team at Pen Marudhar is confident that both Gunmaaster G9 and the Hindi version of Jailer 2 can work at the box office. Hence, they bid aggressively for the rights and came out on top. They have acquired the rights to Gunmaaster G9 for Rs. 35 crores-plus. They are confident that the success of Awarapan 2 will benefit Gunmaaster G9 as both films star Emraan Hashmi. Interestingly, Awarapan 2 was also distributed by Pen Marudhar.”

Besides Emraan Hashmi, Gunmaaster G9 also stars Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana. It is directed by Aditya Datt of Aashiq Banaya Aapne (2005) fame, and arrives on the big screen on November 27.

The source continued, “As for the Hindi version of Jailer 2, Pen Marudhar has bought its rights for upwards of Rs. 15 crores. The first Jailer, which was released in 2023, didn’t do much business in Hindi due to competition from Gadar 2 and OMG 2. Also, it didn’t release in national chains. Later, it was widely consumed on OTT and satellite, and hence, the franchise became popular among Hindi-speaking audiences. This time, Jailer 2 is expected to release in national chains and therefore has the potential to put up a huge number.”

The source added, “Rajinikanth’s last film, Coolie (2025), had a wide release across multiplex chains and its Hindi version accumulated Rs. 34 crores in its lifetime, thus proving that Jailer 2 has immense potential in Hindi. Coolie, too, was a Pen Marudhar release in the Northern belt.”

Jailer 2 marks the return of Rajinikanth as Muthuvel Pandian aka Tiger, and this time, he is joined by Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty and others. It releases in cinemas on October 15.

Also Read: PEN Marudhar wins big bidding war for Gunmaaster G9; bags all-India distribution rights after Awarapan 2 success

More Pages: Gunmaaster G9 Box Office Collection

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