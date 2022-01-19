The 64th annual Grammy Awards ceremony has been postponed to new date and new location due to concerns over the Omicron variant. The show was earlier scheduled for January 31.

On Tuesday, it was reported that the show has been rescheduled and will now broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3. It’s the first time the show will take place in Vegas.

The show was postponed earlier this month amid the omicron surge from its original date of January 31. It was scheduled to take place at the Crypto.com Arena (formerly known as the Staples Center) in Los Angeles. However, the L.A. venue is booked up every weekend through early May, and it’s understood that Grammys producers need several days for setup and rehearsals. In fact, the Crypto.com Arena’s calendar is blank every day from January 21 through February 1, which would have been the day after the show, had it taken place January 31 as planned.

A slew of events have been canceled or postponed due to the surge of COVID-19 cases spurred by the omicron variant. Among the ceremonies affected were the Critics Choice Awards, the Governors Awards, AFI Awards, BAFTA’s Tea Party. Broadway also has seen its share of cancellations and postponements, while festivals also have changed their plans, including the Palm Springs fest (canceled) and Sundance (switched from in-person to online only).

Last year’s Grammys also were postponed amid the pandemic. The original date, January 31, was ultimately moved to March 14. The ceremony featured a mix of live and pre-recorded performances, with awards handed out in front of a smaller group of nominees and other attendees.

Trevor Noah is still set to return as host. Additional details about the dates and locations of other Grammy events, including the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, MusiCares Person of the Year and the Pre-Grammy Gala, will be announced soon.

