Academy Award-winning actress Julia Roberts and George Clooney starrer Universal’s rom-com Ticket to Paradise has shut the production due to rising COVID-19 cases. The movie was filming in Queensland, Australia. The country, much like the rest of the world, is currently experiencing record-high levels of COVID infection and deaths amid the spread of the omicron variant.

The Daily Mail was the first to report the temporary shutdown, which The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed, saying that the movie had only two weeks left in filming.

Ticket to Paradise also stars Billie Lourd and Kaitlyn Dever. The movie features Roberts and Clooney as a divorced couple who come together to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the mistake they once made. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again helmer Ol Parker is directing.

Omicron continues to upend the industry, with Hollywood events like the Palm Springs Film Festival and the Sundance Film Festival delaying or moving online, while awards shows like the PGAs and the Critics Choice Awards are postponing ceremonies.

On the work front, Julia Roberts is also signed on to play Martha Mitchell, a controversial figure throughout the Watergate scandal, in the political thriller television series Gaslit, based on the first season of the podcast Slow Burn by Leon Neyfakh.

The Universal movie has a release date of September 30, 2022.

