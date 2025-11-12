Veteran actor Govinda, who was rushed to Juhu’s CritiCare Hospital after briefly losing consciousness at home, has been discharged and is now recovering well.

Govinda discharged from hospital after brief health scare; says “I’m fine. Zyada hard work ho gaya”

The 61-year-old actor experienced disorientation and dizziness before being taken to the hospital on Tuesday. His manager, Sashi Shinde, earlier shared that Govinda had felt “a little dizzy” and “his head got heavy,” prompting doctors to run neurological checks as a precaution.

Speaking to ANI after his discharge, Govinda assured fans that he was doing fine, attributing the episode to physical overexertion. “Thank you so much… I am fine. I did excessive hard work and was tired. Yoga and pranayam are good, but zyada hard work ho gaya. Excessive exercise is tough. I am trying to improve my personality further,” he said with his characteristic candour.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: As actor Govinda leaves from a hospital after getting discharged, he says, "I did excessive hard work and was fatigued. Yoga-Pranayam is good. Excessive exercise is tough. I am trying to make my personality even better. I feel Yoga-Pranayam is… pic.twitter.com/Yexw1SHJur — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2025

Meanwhile, a report by the Indian Express quoted Govinda’s manager, Sashi Shinde, saying, “He felt a little dizzy and then his head got heavy, so we got him admitted to get checked by a neurologist. They are checking him. Sir is feeling better. He is resting. There’s nothing to worry about. We just wanted to be sure why he felt dizzy. Since it’s neurological, the doctor advised him to get admitted. His daughter Tina is with him; others were out.”

Also Read: Govinda hospitalised after sudden health scare at Mumbai Home; actor is undergoing emergency treatment in Juhu

