The Bollywood actor was rushed to the hospital in the early hours after reportedly feeling disoriented at his residence and multiple tests are being conducted.

Bollywood veteran Govinda was reportedly rushed to CritiCare Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai, after he fainted at his residence late Tuesday night. According to initial reports, the actor experienced sudden disorientation, prompting his family to seek immediate medical help. He was admitted to the hospital around 1 a.m. for emergency treatment.

Confirming the news, Govinda’s close friend and legal advisor, Lalit Bindal, told NDTV, “He was given medicine after consulting a doctor and was admitted to the hospital in emergency at 1 am.” While Bindal refrained from sharing more details, he added that the actor is under medical observation and multiple tests have been conducted to determine the cause of his condition. The results of those tests are currently awaited. As of now, there has been no official statement from Govinda’s family. Sources close to the actor have indicated that he is being closely monitored by doctors.

This news comes after, Govinda was recently seen visiting Breach Candy Hospital to meet veteran actor Dharmendra, who has been battling health complications for the past couple of days. He joined other Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, who also visited the ailing legend.

On the personal front, the actor has been in the headlines over his marital life. His wife, Sunita Ahuja, recently made headlines after revealing that the couple has been living separately for some time, leading to widespread speculation about a possible rift. Govinda, meanwhile, had also issued a public apology earlier this month after Sunita reportedly accused a priest he admired of being a fraud.

While fans anxiously await a formal update on his health, reports suggest that doctors at CritiCare Hospital are continuing to run diagnostic tests to ensure his full recovery. For now, well-wishers are hoping the beloved entertainer will be back on his feet soon.

