At one point, several films were filmed on the streets of Mumbai, but this trend has now become rare. However, Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film, Haiwaan, stands out. The actor and co-star Saif Ali Khan shot for nearly 5 days outside Churchgate railway station and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, both of which are located in South Mumbai.

Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan turn Churchgate into ACTION zone for Haiwaan: 30-40 Cars, 100 Junior Artistes, 1 MASSIVE Chase! Priyadarshan says, “Akshay is known to sleep early, yet he shot for 5 nights!”

An article in Mid-Day reported that Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan shot a grand action sequence near Churchgate railway station. It was a cat-and-mouse chase sequence and included 30-40 cars and 100 junior artistes. Filming in this location went on for 5 nights and was choreographed by action director Stunt Silva.

The article carried a quote of Priyadarshan that said, “Both Saif and Akshay knew how the sequence had to be shot and they cooperated, though Akshay is known to sleep early.”

Akshay Kumar has wrapped up his portions of Haiwaan and has now left for Dubai for the shoot of Welcome To The Jungle. Priyadarshan further revealed that besides South Mumbai, they also shot in Bandra Kurla Complex and that he still has 9 days of work left with Saif.

Yesterday, Shriya Pilgaonkar uploaded a photo on Instagram where she could be seen posing with Priyadarshan. She informed her followers that she has also completed her shoot for Haiwaan. She added, “An absolute privilege to work with this stellar team led by Priyadarshan sir”.

From Holiday to Haiwaan

The last time Akshay Kumar shot in this manner on Mumbai streets was for Holiday – A Soldier Is Never Off Duty (2014). During its tenth anniversary, its producer Vipul Shah told Bollywood Hungama about how a star like Akshay managed to shoot on the roads, “Mr A R Murugadoss planned it meticulously. We had approximately sixteen hidden cameras. We had marked the whole path and we knew that we’d be able to film just one shot at a time…This is because the moment people would spot Akshay on a Bandra signal, it was going to become chaos. Thousands of people would assemble in no time to catch his glimpse. And then you can’t shoot, as Akshay’s character is supposed to be one of the many people in the crowd. Hence, we’d quickly film the shoot and then Akshay would sit in his car and speed away. We utilized the parking lot of Gaiety-Galaxy. Akshay used to wait there for his next shot. And he knew exactly where he was supposed to walk and what he was supposed to do. We ensured that the shot was done in one take; or else, we would get a chance to do a retake only 2-3 hours later! Thankfully, we got all our takes in the first take itself.”

