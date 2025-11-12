Prabhas wraps The RajaSaab on 23rd anniversary of his film debut; Maruthi pens heartfelt note

Prabhas has officially completed filming for his most anticipated upcoming horror-fantasy The RajaSaab, marking another significant milestone in his illustrious 23-year cinematic journey.

To celebrate the wrap, director Maruthi shared a vibrant new poster from the movie, calling it a “victorious journey.” The poster features Prabhas in a striking red-and-black outfit from a dance sequence — complete with long hair, sunglasses, and a cigar — a fresh and stylish look that fans are already raving about.

Earlier, the team filmed song sequences in Greece, adding a scenic flair to the film’s visuals. Sharing his excitement, director Maruthi wrote,

“23 years back he took his first step into cinema. Today he wraps his journey in #TheRajaSaab on the same day ???????? Blessed and fortunate to be part of his victorious journey… (red-heart emoticon) Super sure The Raja Saab will be a completely different energy altogether (fire emoticon) We know the love and impatience — and we promise to deliver nothing but the absolute best… More celebrating days ahead for our Rebel God Devotees (crown emoticon).”

The film’s trailer has already created a strong buzz, with audiences praising Prabhas’ multiple looks and the promise of a fun, genre-blending entertainer that explores new territory for the star.

Directed and written by Maruthi, The RajaSaab is produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. The film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Boman Irani. It is slated for a worldwide release on January 9, 2026, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

