Last Updated 04.05.2019 | 2:17 PM IST

Salman Khan – Katrina Kaif’s Tiger sequel CONFIRMED! (Read details inside)

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After the smashing success of Tiger Zinda Hai, Ali Abbas Zafar is yet again set to impress us with the THIRD instalment of the Tiger series. He just confirmed to the media about his plans of making the third sequel of Tiger Zinda Hai. He said that since he always locks the script first, he has done that and is now just waiting for the Bharat release to happen.

He even mentioned that Yash Raj Films and Salman Khan are already on board with his idea and the process is on to make the third sequel. He said that he is glad that he has got the opportunity of taking this sequel forward.

There were rumours that Ali Abbas Zafar was looking at January to lock the project in but these are yet unconfirmed. Currently, Salman is busy with shooting for Dabangg 3 and will jump to promoting Bharat next. He has Inshallah lined up with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and also is all set to work on Korean movie Veteran remake.

Katrina, on the other hand, has already kick-started Bharat promotions and will be working on Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi next.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif has a HILARIOUS reaction to this sensuous photo of Sonakshi Sinha and we wonder why!

