From god-daughter Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi to his very first web series, The Fame Game; here’s why Karan Johar is sleepless in London

Bollywood News
By - Subhash K. Jha

Karan Johar currently in London has double reasons to be nervous and anxious. His first web series The Fame Game which brings Madhuri Dixit back into the limelight starts streaming on Netflix on the same Friday (25 February) as his god-daughter Alia Bhatt’s litmus test in Gangubai Kathiawadi releases in theatres.

From god-daughter Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi to his very first web series, The Fame Game; here’s why Karan Johar is sleepless in London

During an informal chat from London, Karan sounds like an anxious mother whose children await admission into a prestigious school. “I don’t know what I am more nervous about. The Fame Game or Gangubai Kathiawadi. I haven’t seen Gangubai as yet. But I know the magic Sanjay Leela Bhansali is capable of creating with Alia. The girl is blessed. I am so proud of her. I have been waiting for the two of them to work together.”

As for The Fame Game, it gives us one more super-talent, writer Sri Rao, from Dharma Production.

Says Karan enthusiastically, “Sri is a US-based writer. He is amazing. How did I find him? I just did. I guess keep my eyes and mind open. But I take no credit for the talent that comes out of Dharma. These directors, writers, actors, and technicians all have it in them. Varna main kis kaam ka (otherwise what am I worth?).”

Madhuri Dixit, he reveals, was always the first choice for The Fame Game. “We needed a superstar to play a superstar.”

Overt modesty apart, Karan hopes Gangubai Kathiawadi would be a smash hit. And not only for his darling moohboli beti Alia. “The industry needs success. We are struggling desperately post the pandemic.”

More Pages: Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Collection , Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie Review

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

