Last Updated 25.02.2022 | 11:24 AM IST

Kim Kardashian requests court to ‘ignore Kanye West’s attempts to delay the divorce process’

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Keeping Up With the Kardashian’s alum Kim Kardashian has asked the court to ignore Ye’s attempts to slow down their divorce and end their marriage as soon as possible. In a personal declaration included with her Wednesday filing, Kardashian said a judge declaring the two divorced might help with his moving on.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the SKIMS mogul filed documents in Los Angeles Superior Court late Wednesday saying Ye, who legally changed his name from Kanye West, in his own recent filing, began adding conditions to the divorce that would mean changing the couples’ prenuptial agreement, and is seeking protections that are unnecessary and based on falsehoods. Kardashian said it’s clear that he is simply attempting to delay, and is causing damage by doing so.

In December, Kardashian, asked the court to declare her legally single before the details of child custody and property are worked out. She said in Wednesday’s filing that Kanye had agreed to the move, known in court as bifurcation, in advance. But on February 16, she objected in in his own filing, and raised a host of new issues.

At first it appeared there would be a smooth end to of one of the most followed celebrity unions in recent decades, between the 41-year-old reality TV superstar and the 44-year-old rap and fashion mogul Kanye. But in recent months, he was seen lashing out on social media against Kardashian, her family, and her boyfriend Pete Davidson. He has aired complaints that he is not being allowed to make major parenting decisions and has been excluded from birthday parties and other events for their children.

Kim Kardashian filed the petition for the split a year ago. Two months later, Kanye filed his response, which agreed on all the major points, including child custody. Kim and Kanye, who were married nearly seven years, have four children.

Also Read: Kanye West alleges Kim Kardashian accusing him of “putting a hit out on her” amid North West’s TikTok use

