Mardaani 2: Rani Mukerji set for an action-packed schedule in Rajasthan

Rani Mukerji is set to go on a hunt for her 21-year-old nemesis in Rajasthan! We have information that the much awaited Mardaani 2’s second schedule will see Rani launch an extensive operation to find the merciless villain in Kota and Jaipur. The action-packed schedule starts the first week of May with Rani as the fearless and committed Superintendent of Police, Shivani Shivaji Roy, laying out her intricate plan to take on the antagonist head on.

Gopi Puthran, director of the sequel says, “It’s an intense one month long schedule in Rajasthan which forms the backdrop to the story of Mardaani 2. Rani’s investigation will take her to Jaipur and Kota. Given that we are shooting in peak summer of Rajasthan, it will be physically demanding because Rani will be doing action sequences too. The entire team is thrilled to be shooting in the beautiful state of Rajasthan and we are looking forward to the love and cooperation from the people.”

Rani had delivered an outstanding performance in the superhit and hugely acclaimed prequel, Mardaani, in which she took on the kingpin of a child trafficking racket. So, there is a lot of anticipation on who her villain will be in the sequel. Produced by Aditya Chopra, this will be Rani’s next release after the global blockbuster Hichki. Mardaani 2 marks the directorial debut of Gopi Puthran, the writer of the first Mardaani film.

