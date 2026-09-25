Gauahar Khan reacts to Aasif Khan’s moustache remark on Bigg Boss 19, questioning his views on masculinity and calling out his “small thinking”.

Bigg Boss 20: Gauahar Khan SLAMS Aasif Khan’s “small thinking and really silly behaviour” as he says “Mooch is a man’s identity”

Gauahar Khan has reacted to a recent moment involving Aasif Khan on Bigg Boss 19, questioning the actor’s comments about moustaches and masculinity. The Bigg Boss 7 winner said she found Aasif’s remarks and his behaviour on the show disappointing, while also acknowledging his work as an actor.

Bigg Boss 20: Gauahar Khan SLAMS Aasif Khan’s “small thinking and really silly behaviour” as he says “Mooch is a man’s identity”

The discussion unfolded during the captaincy task in which contestants were required to put rejected stamps on fellow housemates. Gullu put the rejected stamp on Yung DSA’s face and explained that he believed Yung was behaving as though he was running the entire house. He also took issue with Yung styling the moustaches of members of his group in the same manner, suggesting that Yung expected others to follow his preferences.

Aasif Khan defends Yung DSA over moustache comment

Aasif Khan, who received the majority of the rejected stamps during the task, defended Yung when the discussion turned to the moustache issue. Explaining why the moustache was significant to him, Aasif said, “Hum naa Rajasthan se aate hain, yeh mooch humari pehchaan hai, aur muchmundo ko mardon mein consider nahi karte hum. Isliye daadi aisi hai.”

Aasif’s statement prompted a reaction from Gauahar, who questioned linking a man’s identity or masculinity to his appearance. She also expressed disappointment that Aasif, whom she described as a good actor, was showing what she considered narrow thinking on the reality show.

Gauahar Khan calls out Aasif’s “small thinking”

Taking to Instagram, Gauahar shared a note addressing the incident. She wrote, “Yaar I have a question , Asif ka career toh acting mein bohat accha chal raha hai naa , he shouldn't have come on the show to showcase such small thinking and really silly behaviour , when that girl was dissing uditi, in the most low manner , he was enjoying like they r all his thoughts . Felt bad seeing that . Such a good actor par Har cheez Mein aisi soch choti lagti hai .”

Gauahar further referred to Aasif’s comment about moustaches and masculinity, writing, “Mard ki nishaani mooch hoti hai hhahahah islam mein toh musalman mard ke liye sunnah is no moonch, has he forgotten that ???? Mard ki nishaani uski unchi soch aur behaviour hoti hai ! Wish he knew that !”

The exchange comes as tensions continue to play out inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. Yung DSA and Isha Rikhi are among the contestants nominated for eviction this week.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: SHOCKING! Kushal Tanwar, aka Gullu, CONFIRMS he was married, REACTS to wedding picture leak controversy; says, “I got divorced in 2024. It was a very depressing phase”

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