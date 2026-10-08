The actors, who recently shared screen space in Mirzapur: The Movie, are set to explore new characters in the upcoming Endemol-backed series.

Abhishek Banerjee and Divyenndu are set to reunite for a new web show, marking another collaboration between the actors after their association with the Mirzapur franchise. The duo, who became popular for their respective characters Compounder and Munna Bhaiya, will now come together for an ‘Empire’ style drama being developed for Amazon Prime Video and Endemol.

Mirzapur duo Abhishek Banerjee and Divyenndu reunite for an ‘Empire’ style drama web show on Amazon Prime Video

While details about the upcoming series, including its plot and the characters played by the two actors, are currently being kept under wraps, the project is expected to present them in a different setting from the gangster drama that brought them together in Mirzapur. Abhishek Banerjee is set to headline the series, with Divyenndu also playing a key role.

The reunion comes after the actors recently shared screen space in Mirzapur: The Movie. Their return to the same project has generated interest, particularly given their association with one of the most recognised characters from the streaming franchise.

The upcoming show is described as an ‘Empire’ style drama, with the makers reportedly working on a larger-scale world and a storyline that will explore a different side of both performers. Further details about the setting, period, characters and release timeline are yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Banerjee has several projects lined up across languages and genres. Following Mirzapur: The Movie, the actor is set to make his Tamil debut with a Netflix show featuring R. Madhavan, Nimisha Sajayan and Gulshan Devaiah. He will also headline an action drama opposite Tiger Shroff, directed by Remo D’Souza. In addition, Banerjee has a psychological thriller with TVF in the pipeline.

Divyenndu, meanwhile, is set to lead an upcoming period film before moving on to Madgaon Express 2, which will be directed by Kunal Kemmu.

The new drama will bring Abhishek Banerjee and Divyenndu together in yet another project, although this time the actors are expected to move away from the gangster-world dynamics associated with their Mirzapur characters. With the makers keeping the narrative and character details under wraps, more information about the Amazon Prime Video series is awaited.

Also Read: Divyenndu expresses gratitude as he receives praises for his role as Sugam Mishra in Waiting Hai; says “Thank you for giving soooo much love”

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