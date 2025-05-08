Game of Thrones star Iain Glen’s look for Tanvi The Great out; Anupam Kher says, “He immediately agreed to play one of the most important characters”

After grandly unveiling lead actress Shubhangi, the maker has now released a poster featuring Game of Thrones star Iain Glen as Michael Simmons. Taking to social media, producer and director Anupam Kher shared, "I acted with Iain Glen (Game Of Thrones) in a #BBC three part series #MrsWilson. We became friends after the shoot. So when I was casting for Michael Simmons’s character in #TanviTheGreat I sent the script to Iain and he immediately agreed to play one of the most important characters in our film. He brings with him not only the brilliance of his acting to the character but also the gravitas, warmth and compassion so needed in the film. Thank you my friend for being part of this important Indian film for the world. Jai Ho! ????????"

Readers may recall that Iain's casting was confirmed last year in August via a social media post by Anupam Kher. Iain Glen reacted to the post and commented, "Anupam is a very special man. It's impossible to spend any time with him without your view of the world being enriched. I'm so happy to be part of his film #TanviTheGreat . And my first time in India. A beautiful country with beautiful people."

Directed by Anupam Kher, with music by Oscar-winner M.M. Keeravani, the film is produced by Anupam Kher Studios and NFDC, in association with Lower Middle Class Corporation. The release date will be announced soon.

