Paresh Rawal was in the news recently for his now-viral three-hour-long-plus interview with Lallantop. Among many quotes that grabbed eyeballs, one of them was about Akshay Kumar. When the host asked the veteran actor if Akshay was his friend, Paresh Rawal said, “Film industry mein colleague hote hain, theatre mein dost hote hain, aur school mein jigar jaan dost hote hain. But film ke andar colleague hote hain.” Unfortunately, the quote led to a lot of noise on social media, with many wondering if anything is wrong between him and his Hera Pheri co-star.

EXCLUSIVE: Paresh Rawal clarifies on ‘Akshay Kumar is a colleague’ statement: “People are asking ‘Kya ho gaya (aap dono ke beech)?’. Arre bhai, kuch nahin hua…he’s a friend and will remain a friend”

When Bollywood Hungama exclusively spoke to Paresh Rawal and asked about it, Paresh Rawal sighed, “Maatha kharab ho gaya, yaar!”. When asked about it, he clarified, “I simply said that he’s a colleague. When you say ‘friend’, it means those whom you meet 5-6 times a month and whom you talk to several times a week. Moreover, neither Akshay nor I are social. So, there’s no question of us bumping into any party. Hence, I called him a colleague. And this resulted in (speculations). People are asking ‘Kya ho gaya (aap dono ke beech)?’. Arre bhai, kuch nahin hua.”

Paresh Rawal also made it clear, “He’s a friend and will remain a friend. This whole brouhaha was unnecessary.”

The skeptics and critics simply ignored the fact that just two months ago, Paresh Rawal spoke highly about Akshay Kumar, that too at length, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan. Paresh said, “Exactly. I am so thankful you mentioned that. Also, it was a very recent interview. I was simply giving an example of how we have school and theatre friends.”

Has Akshay Kumar seen his Lallantop interview and how has he reacted? Paresh Rawal replied, “No. He’s a cool guy. Akshay and I have worked in at least 15-20 movies together. He’s a great guy to be friends with.”

Interestingly, both the actors are now currently working in three films together, all of which seem highly exciting – Bhooth Bangla, Welcome To The Jungle and one of the most awaited films, Hera Pheri 3. The last two are a part of successful franchises and are produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah.

When asked if he'll be more careful now after this episode, Paresh Rawal confessed, “I’ll be more than careful now. I’ll now spell out everything, in black and white. People just take things out of context. It’s very tiring to clarify.”

