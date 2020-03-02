The Central Board of Film Certification has always been strict when it comes to abusive language in films. Forget non-adult films, even ‘A’ rated flicks nowadays have faced cuts when they are found peppered with cuss words. At one point, extreme abuses used to get beeped and now they are muted. In this regard, Baaghi 3 makers however thought of an interesting idea. They made their lead actress Shraddha Kapoor utter not just the abusive word but also the word ‘beep’! Sadly, the CBFC didn’t find it appropriate.

A source close to the project says, “Shraddha Kapoor’s character in Baaghi 3 has the habit of spewing abuses at every given opportunity. But she just says half of it and then finishes it with the word ‘beep’. The trailer gives a hint of this where in the actress can be seen mentioning ‘Maa ki lo beep’ and ‘maacho beep’. There are many more such terms she mentions like ‘maadar beep’, ‘behancho beep’, ‘gaa beep’, ‘bho beep’, ‘maa ka bho beep’, ‘maa ke bhu beep’, ‘teri maa ki beep’ etc. Then at some places, certain words are used by her which sound similar to cuss words like ‘bhospuriye’, ‘muthmaare’, ‘chudasma’ etc. The CBFC categorically told the makers that such words can’t be tolerated in a film meant for kids and families and told them to replace them with non-sexually abusive words. Even ‘Haramzaade’ uttered at one place was changed.”

Although Baaghi 3 has been awarded a U/A certificate, there were some visuals and other dialogues which the CBFC had an issue with. The source continues, “There’s a sequence of a child being beaten. It was modified and a disclaimer added in the beginning denouncing violence against children. The visuals of a body getting burnt were reduced by 50%. An abusive word used against a deaf character was found insulting and was replaced. Moreover, there were close-up shots of Disha Patani’s body in the song ‘Do You Love Me’ which seemed a bit too much for the CBFC. These visuals were replaced with long shots and visuals of other characters.” Baaghi 3 was awarded the certificate on February 26. The total length of the film is 147 minutes.

A trade source observes, “Just last month, we saw Kartik Aaryan saying ‘Madar’ in Love Aaj Kal and we all know what he meant there. The CBFC were okay with that but have problems with Shraddha’s dialogues in Baaghi 3. Why can’t they be consistent?”

Besides Shraddha Kapoor, Baaghi 3 stars Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. While Disha will be seen only in an item song, Tiger’s father Jackie reportedly has a crucial role in the film and it’ll be the first time both will be seen in a film. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 releases on March 6.

