Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Shah Rukh Khan brings home a whopping Rs. 10 crore worth swanky Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge, see photos

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Shah Rukh Khan brings home a whopping Rs. 10 crore worth swanky Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge, see photos

The actor recently brought home a swanky Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge which is worth whopping Rs. 10 crore.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan seems to be celebrating the massive success of Pathaan and has treated himself with a luxury car. The actor recently brought home a swanky Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge which is worth a whopping Rs. 10 crore. The photos and videos of the new ride have gone viral on social media.

Several photos and videos have taken over the internet in which the luxury car can be seen entering Shah Rukh Khan’s house Mannat. Khan, who already owns cars like Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, was reportedly driving his new ride which comes in arctic white paint. It also had his signature '0555' number plate.

Shah Rukh Khan reportedly owns an array of cars including Drophead Coupe, Land Rover Range Rover Sport, electric BMW i8, Toyota Land Cruiser, Mitsubishi Pajero, and BMW 6-series Convertible, Hyundai Santro and a Creta.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the success of Pathaan. The film also features John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana. The Yash Raj Films project, directed by Siddharth Anand, released on January 25, 2023. It recently premiered on Prime Video.

SRK will be next seen in Jawan, helmed by Atlee. The project also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. It is scheduled for June 2, 2023 release. He also has Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani, set for December 2023 release.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan fans get a special treat from Gauri Khan as the family poses for a perfect picture with the kids

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

