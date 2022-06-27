Ek Villain came, he saw and he conquered. And now, eight years later, he returns… After 8 years of the Ek Villain franchise is all set to return to 70MM! As the most anticipated action thriller of the year, Ek Villain Returns gears up for a theatrical release on July 29, 2022 - the makers of this gripping franchise launched its first look. Finally unmasking the ‘villain’, the teaser posters comprising of the ensemble cast John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria, have taken the excitement on the film a notch higher!

First look: Posters of Ek Villain Returns featuring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria are unveiled

A source close to the film added, “The dark and intense teaser posters set the precedent for all that the audience can expect in the upcoming multi-starrer. The posters feature the star-cast in nefarious avatars with the famous Ek Villain Returns smiley mask and the slogan: ‘Heroes don’t exist’. This Mohit Suri directorial venture races for a theatrical release 8 years after its first instalment. With high octane action sequences along with major twists in its plot, Ek Villain 2 is also expected to feature a melodious and amazing music album that will leave the audience impressed like its prequel!”

Today marks the eight-year filmversary of the original film - Ek Villain, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Aamna Sharif and the makers have dropped the posters celebrating the franchise.

Starring a powerful ensemble cast including John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria, Ek Villain Returns will release worldwide on July 29, 2022. This is the first time the ensemble cast will be seen together. However, from what we hear, the sequel follows a different storyline while keeping up with the thrilling theme of the film. The movie is directed by Mohit Suri and jointly produced by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms.

