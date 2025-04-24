Following the unexpected passing of Jacqueline Fernandez’s mother, Kim Fernandez, on April 6 from a heart attack, Sukesh Chandrashekhar — who is currently incarcerated in a Delhi jail over a Rs 200 crore extortion case — sent a condolence letter to the actress. In his message, Sukesh honoured Kim by dedicating a garden of lilies and tulips in Bali, flowers she was reportedly very fond of. It is believed that Sukesh and Jacqueline were romantically involved prior to his imprisonment.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar gifts Jacqueline Fernandez a Tulip garden in Bali in memory of her late mother: “Mom will surely have a rebirth as our daughter”

In the letter, Sukesh wrote, “I have acquired, a large piece of the island where the farming was ongoing at Bali, now its a fully private garden named, owned Kim’s garden by Jacqueline Fernandez. I am gifting you this garden today as your Easter Gift, in remembrance of Mom. Baby, I am doing everything that I can to console, you and make you realise that I am here with and for you in this time of worse. People around you would pretend to be there, but only for there own purposes, I am sure you know that.”

In his letter, Sukesh Chandrashekhar expressed his regret and hoped that Jacqueline Fernandez’s mother did not harbor any ill feelings towards him. He mentioned that he believed she would be reincarnated as their daughter. He wrote, “Mom will surely have a rebirth as our daughter. Baby, I really want you to go with Dad to visit your Easter Gift, that I am giving you today, which is dedicated for Mom, as you will surely feel her presence there.” Sukesh also shared that he had arranged a mass at the Vatican to honor Jacqueline’s late mother.

He also shared that he felt he was closest to her mother. He wrote, “Baby girl, Mom is ‘with us,’ ‘in us,’ and around us as our Guardian Angel. I know the pain you’re going through, but my love, I am in harder pain. Because, in a very short period, I became closest to Mom than all of you. It’s very difficult to digest that she is gone too early, and I could not be there with her, for her. Remember what Mom used to tell me, and the note she had written to me on my birthday in 2021. I will stand by the promise I gave mom.”

Sukesh's relationship with actress Jacqueline Fernandez is a significant aspect of the case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) stated that he gave her expensive gifts and money. Jacqueline was summoned for questioning but maintained that she was unaware of his criminal activities. Sukesh also asserted that they were in a relationship, which attracted considerable media attention.

