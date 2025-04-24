Theatre owners and distributors are reportedly concerned about how the film will be received in the current charged atmosphere.

The recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has once again stirred tensions and renewed demands to boycott Pakistani artists and films. At the center of the controversy is Abir Gulaal, the highly anticipated film marking Pakistani actor Fawad Khan’s return to Indian cinema, now facing growing backlash amid the charged political climate.

Abir Gulaal, co-starring Vaani Kapoor, was originally slated for release on May 9. However, industry insiders now indicate that the release may be postponed, as theatre owners and distributors express growing concerns over the film’s reception in light of the current tensions. What was intended to be a celebratory comeback for Fawad Khan in the Hindi film industry is now overshadowed by the unrest and political sensitivity following the recent terror attack, potentially causing unforeseen delays for the project.

Following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, public sentiment against Pakistan has intensified, casting a shadow over the release of Abir Gulaal, which stars Pakistani actor Fawad Khan. According to a report by Hindustan Times, many theatre owners are currently reluctant to screen the film due to fears of backlash. Although the production team is in discussions with distributors and exhibitors, a May 9 release appears increasingly unlikely.

The publication quoted a source saying, “The production house is trying to negotiate with them, but it looks unlikely that Abir Gulaal will release on May 9 for now. The film’s release may be pushed back till things are sorted. But when that will happen is uncertain, as theatres do not want to take a film with a Pakistani actor now.”

Meanwhile, Ashoke Pandit, President of the Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association, has voiced strong opposition to the release of Abir Gulaal. Speaking to Hindustan Times, he condemned the timing of the film’s release in light of the recent terror attack, stating, “This incident is an act of war against the nation… We, as a federation, have requested with folded hands to not work with Pakistanis. They come up with bulls***t reasons like artist, community, but ultimately, the nation must come first.” His remarks reflect the heightened emotions and deepening divide within the industry over cross-border collaborations.

Echoing similar sentiments, BN Tiwari, President of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), also took a firm stand against the release of Abir Gulaal. He stated, “We will not let Abir Gulaal release in India. Action will be taken against the makers (if they release the film).” His statement further underscores the growing resistance within the Indian film industry toward projects involving Pakistani artists in the wake of heightened tensions.

Abir Gulaal, directed by Aarti S Bagdi, was originally scheduled for release on May 9. However, with major industry federations like FWICE and the Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association voicing strong opposition—and rising outrage across social media—the film’s theatrical release in India now hangs in uncertainty. What was meant to be a significant cinematic moment may be indefinitely delayed amid the escalating political and public backlash.

