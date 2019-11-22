After Karan Johar’s made-for-large screen saga Drive went straight to the OTT platform we now hear Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial Shikara A Love letter From Kashmir , his first since Eklavya in 2007, is also going to release on the OTT platform

Shikara… about the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pundits was to release on November 9 in movie theatres but was postponed to February 2020. One now hears that the film will go straight to the streaming platform.

Vinod Chopra who has produced three of the most successful films of the past decade (3 Idiots, PK and Sanju) has not directed a film in India since 2007 when Eklavya bombed badly. In 2015 he directed a Hollywood film Broken Horses featuring Vincent D’Onofrio that was a disaster.

Shikara a semi-autobiographical film (Vinod Chopra is a Kashmiri pundit) was being looked forward to as Vinod Chopra’s return to direction. It looks like we would have to be content seeing his Kashmiri epic on the minuscule screen.

