Fahadh Faasil’s Hindi debut is not happening

Bollywood News
Subhash K. Jha

The internet is buzzing with reports that Kerala’s most distinguished actor Fahadh Faasil is all set to make his Hindi debut. This is not really true. In an interview with me some time ago Fahadh had very clearly said he is not ready to do a Hindi film yet. “The thing is, I am not fluent in Hindi. I need to think in the language that I speak my dialogues in. Yes, I’ve been offered many Hindi films. I’d love to come there. There’s so much talent there. But at the same time Malayalam cinema is also getting there. In a couple of years the language won’t matter.”

For Fahadh cinema is liberated of linguistic barriers. “It’s not cinema that should travel. Its talent that should travel pan-India. I crave to be in cinema. I crave to get to know more about the technical side of filmmaking. If am in a plane with a superstar and a screenwriter I would rather sit next to the writer.”

Fahadh had expressed admiration for Aamir Khan and Irrfan. “I’d love to do a film with Aamir Khan. Or to begin with him, just discuss his films and his approach to acting, how did he approach something like Dangal? I’d love to show him my films. I’ve never met him. Another actor in Hindi cinema that I admire is Irrfan Khan. Though I had never met him I admired him for the same qualities that I strive for. He never tried to dominate the screen. He made the film believable.”

He also expressed huge admiration for Hindi cinema’s resident icon Dilip Kumar. “I am a huge fan. I’ve watched Mughal-e-Azam. I love Madhumati. Dilip Saab never followed any style. He followed the content. My father who was a filmmaker was a big fan of Dilip Saab.”

Fahadh also loves Bollywood directors. “I am also a huge fan of filmmaker Bimal Roy. Among contemporary Hindi directors I’d like to work with Zoya Akhtar and Meghna Gulzar.”

However the Hindi debut is not happening any time in the near future.

